One new positive in Baw Baw

There is one new active case of coronavirus in Baw Baw Shire. In figures just released by the department, there are now four active cases in Baw Baw Shire. There also was one new case reported in Latrobe, where there are now nine active cases. Other Gippsland municipalities remain stable with Bass Coast (4), South Gippsland (5), East Gippsland (1) and none in Wellington. In neighbouring Cardinia Shire there are now 47 active cases, an increase of eight since yesterday. There are 297 cases in Casey. Stage three restrictions will resume in Baw Baw Shire at midnight on Wednesday night while Cardinia Shire residents were thrown into stage four restrictions from last night, including an 8pm nightly curfew. Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to give more details of stage four restrictions shortly.

