Hawks top Gulls in battle of the rivals

Drouin have come away victors against the old rivals on Saturday, claiming both the under 16s and under 18s matches in scintillating style in front of their home crowd.
The under 18 clash proved to be the game of the round and it was Drouin though who got away to the fast start, kicking three straight goals thanks to a couple of Warragul turnovers. The Gulls didn’t drop their heads however and once they settled into the contest, claimed one back on the stroke of quarter time, a much needed one to stem the flow of the home side.
During the second quarter, both sides traded blows and the physicality of the match was on show. Trent Kearney was in fine form, constantly breaking tackles and looking to surge his team forward, while Bailey Paul rose to the occasion, his raking left foot the saviour on a few occasions for the Gulls in defence. Despite having much of the play, Drouin couldn’t get away and could only extend their lead at the main change to 19 points.
Warragul coach Dean Alger urged his troops to be hard at the contest and work for one another and it seemed to galvanise his team, especially Brodie Tutton, with his two superb tackling efforts on the wing winning the ball back for his side in a game that was starting to see no love lost between the rivals.
The match opened up in the second half and Warragul looked the better side, but they weren’t able to convert on the scoreboard. It wasn’t until the final term that the Gulls saw reward for their effort. A superb tackle from Brayden Hefford led to a long running Alex Henshall goal that saw the margin cut to just five points with minutes remaining.
The Drouin side weren’t to be outdone however and despite being held scoreless in the final term, held on after withstanding the constant pressure dealt out by Warragul.
Coach Nick Fogarty said he was extremely proud of his club and the way they fought out the game.
“We always knew it was going to be a massive contest, we came out fired up and we finished it off with a lot of heart and a lot of ticker,” Fogarty said.
Hawks top Gulls in battle of the rivals
