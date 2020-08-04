Baw Baw Shire residents warned against complacency to COVID-19

Baw Baw Shire continues to hold out against the coronavirus spread despite high transmission of the disease in the greater metropolitan area, but residents have been warned not to let down their guards.

As of late last week only five positive tests had been recorded from more than 8000 tests at the Warragul Respiratory Clinic in Sutton St since late April, one of six clinics in Gippsland identified by the government as testing centres.

Warragul clinic manager Mario Gupta said all of the positive tests, the most recent of which was on July 21, revealed only mild symptoms and none of the patients required hospital treatment.

All were able to recover while isolating at home.

However, Mr Gupta stressed the need for people to get tested if they have the slightest of symptoms – a runny nose, dry throat, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, chills, sweating, vomiting and diarrhea the most common.

“Baw Baw is on the boundary of the greater metropolitan area where many people have to travel for work or medical appointments”.

Continued vigilance is essential, he said.

The Warragul clinic is testing about 200 people a day six days a week from Monday to Saturday.

Mr Gupta said the category of residents undergoing tests had “turned on its head” recently.

Now the majority are young families; children and those aged from 25 to 40.

Of the 200 tested daily only about four or five could be regarded as elderly.

Two doctors and three nurses are among 10 staff on duty at the respiratory clinic.

Appointments are necessary for testing – phone 5642 6666 – and can usually be accommodated the following day.