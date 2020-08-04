A return to lockdown for Regional Victoria

Community sport will end, students will return to remote learning and restaurants and cafes will open only for take-aways as Baw Baw Shire residents return to stage three restrictions from tomorrow night.

Gyms will again close, as will public parks and skateparks, with residents only allowed to leave home for one of the four essential reasons.

But Cardinia Shire residents are enduring tougher restrictions, with an 8pm to 5am curfew introduced on Sunday night.

The stage four restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne, which includes Cardinia Shire were effective from Sunday night after Premier Daniel Andrews’ declared a state of disaster for Victoria.

Regional Victoria’s return to stage three restrictions will take effect from midnight tomorrow night.

All restrictions will remain in place until at least September 13.

Cardinia’s rural residents, in areas including Bunyip, Garfield, Tynong and Tonimbuk will be under strict stage four restrictions that allow only one person to leave the house each day for essential shopping.

While metropolitan residents will be restricted to a five kilometre area from their home for shopping and exercise, rural residents will be allowed to travel to the nearest supermarket, but cannot pass a shopping centre to get to another supermarket.

Exercise is limited to one hour per day and residents can only leave their home once each day for exercise, essential shopping or to buy a coffee.

For Baw Baw Shire residents, the stage three restrictions will be the same as those imposed in April and May.

Residents can only leave their homes for one of four reasons: essential goods or services, medical or compassionate care; exercise; or work and education that cannot be done at home.

All Victorians must wear a face mask when they leave their homes or farming properties.