145 submissions received by Baw Baw Shire relating to draft budget

Baw Baw Shire Council has received 145 submissions in relation to its draft budget.

A further 92 submissions were submitted during a separate budget consultation period in November and December last year.

A range of rate rise options, including a zero rate rise, were considered by council before a draft budget with a two per cent rate increase was endorsed in June.

The draft budget and associated documents including council’s long term infrastructure plan and rating strategy, were on public exhibition seeking community feedback for four weeks.

A special meeting will be held tomorrow to give community members an opportunity to address council about their submission.

Strict rules have been put in place to enable council to meet COVID-19 restrictions while hearing community submissions.

The meeting will be held in the West Gippsland Art Centre Fountain Room where there are two distinct areas to ensure people are physically separated.

The waiting area for community members will be restricted to a maximum of 20 people.

Community members who have requested to make a submission will be allocated a one-hour timeslot to reduce the number of people in the waiting room.

Due to state government restrictions, no one from metropolitan Melbourne will be allowed to present to council.