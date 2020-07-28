Showdown looms next week for unbeaten Warragul and Drouin under 16 sides

Drouin again have showed their tenacity in the under 16 Gippsland league competition, overcoming the Wonthaggi Power by 26 points away from home on Saturday.
The game played out eerily similar to last week’s clash with Moe, with Drouin finding themselves trailing at the first break by five points, before a three goal to zero second term saw the Hawks lead by 13 at the main change.
Wonthaggi though, continued to hang around and it wasn’t until Drouin broke the game open with two majors that they were able to get some breathing space in the final term and run away with a four goal win.
For Drouin, it was again Jacob Konstanty who lead from the front, his three goals telling in a closely fought contest. Lachlan Spinks slotted home two, while Corey Harrison, Ben Braiser and Oakley Murphy were the other goal scorers.
Ethan Busse was terrific in the contest, named best on ground and had ample support from Ethan Nalder, Seb Amoroso and Cody Fleming.
It sets up massive game next week, with Warragul also sitting unbeaten in the under 16 competition this season.
In the under 18s, Drouin faced the formidable Wonthaggi side, who were coming off a 105-point win last week.
The first quarter was a contested one and Drouin hit the scoreboard first, before Wonthaggi answered with back to back goals.
Despite their best efforts, Power big man Keith Robinson was a problem for the Hawks defenders, booting two majors in the second quarter, helping his side take control of the contest. Throughout the day, the Power were cleaner around the ball and able to break the lines, giving their forwards space to lead into.
The second half saw Drouin fight, booting two consecutive goals, but a brilliant right foot goal from the boundary by Wonthaggi’s Ry Ennoss halted any comeback momentum, the Hawks eventually falling 11.14.80 to 5.7.37.
Drouin coach Nick Fogarty said that while his team weren’t victorious, there were signs throughout the game where they had momentum.
Showdown looms next week for unbeaten Warragul and Drouin under 16 sides
