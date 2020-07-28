Mother-daughter team creating masks for sale

Face masks may not be part of Milan’s catwalks but there is no doubt they will be the most sought-after accessory for 2020.

And two Drouin women are doing their best to keep up with a flood of orders in all sorts of colours, patterns, and designs.

Mother-daughter team Denise Higgins and Natalie Pusey were putting in 12 to 15-hour days last week at the sewing machine, filling orders for more than 230 masks within days of a post on Facebook.

As COVID-19 restrictions increase and the demand for personal face masks grow, they expect their masks will provide a fashion statement for many locals.

From plain fabrics to florals, Star Wars and even avocados, the fashion statement can be as simple or bold as you like.

Natalie, who is currently on maternity leave from her primary school teaching career, said she needed a project to get her teeth into.

But she laughs at the intensity in which her project took off.

Denise had made a few masks for herself and neighbours so when Natalie suggested they develop a production line, Denise agreed.

With the help of her husband Stephen, Natalie juggles a two-year-old and eight-week baby, between shifts at the sewing machine.

The Drouin home resembles a sweat shop with two sewing machines, a cutting out area, the kitchen bench transformed into an ironing station and the loungeroom resembling a fabric shop.

“Mum is pretty good on the machine so I put some photographs on Facebook and it just went gangbusters…it just went crazy.