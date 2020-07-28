Longwarry saleyards facility amend effluent treatment system

Developers of a $13 million saleyards facility at Longwarry have amended the site’s effluent treatment system in response to concerns raised by community members.

Perimeter walls and landscaping also have been modified to create a more rural aspect surrounding the development.

Longwarry Saleyards Pty Ltd has submitted a report to the Environment Protection Authority outlining several modifications to its development proposal.

An independent human health risk assessment for the site determined risks to the community are “low” and “within acceptable risk criteria.”

The EPA has reopened the submission period for the Longwarry saleyards works approval.

Community members have until Sunday to comment on the amended proposal and human health risk assessment.

Longwarry Saleyards Pty Ltd has outlined an amended proposal in response to matters raised by the community and authorities.

The key issues included air emissions, water, human health and biodiversity.

Responding to those issues, the report stated both the biosecurity management plan and human health risk assessment plan concluded risks associated with the proposal were “low, manageable and appropriate.”

The effluent pond system has been deleted and replaced with a Sequencing Batch Reactor plant, which is a fully enclosed series of tanks. Water treated by the SBR plant will be discharged to the sewer.