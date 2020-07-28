Information sessions starting tomorrow for prospective election candidates

A series of online information sessions, including one mandatory training session, for prospective candidates for election to Baw Baw shire council will start tomorrow.

The election of council for the next four-year term will be via postal vote closing at 6 p.m. om Friday, October 23.

The first information session will be an online workshop between 9 a.m and 11 a.m. tomorrow hosted by former Baw Baw shire mayor Ruth McGowan.

It is designed to assist those from diverse backgrounds to plan and deliver an election campaign.

The session will be repeated on Monday, August 24, from 6.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

An option of in-person participation may be available to a limited number of people at the West Gippsland Arts Centre in Warragul depending on COVID-19 social gathering limits.

Interested people need to register via email to governance@bawbawshire.vic.gov.au

The Victorian Local Governance Association will host a session specifically for potential women candidates – “Women Leading Change” - via Zoom from 6-7.30 p.m. on Thursday, August 6.

Registration is available at www.vlga.org.au/civicrm/event/info?id=290&reset=1

Municipal Association of Victoria sessions on Monday, August 19, and Friday, August 14, both from 10 a.m. to noon, will explain the role and purpose of local government, responsibilities and expectations of a council and the electoral process.

Registration for those sessions is at https://cvent.me/GVlyRQ