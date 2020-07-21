The Crossing Drop In Centre back open offering support

The Crossing Drop-In Centre in Drouin is open and offering support, socialisation and affordable two-course meals.

President Belinda Forrest said the centre in Princes Way reopened four weeks ago but is failing to attract back its regular clientele or new faces.

This is despite offering a two-course lunch for just $5 to all members of the community.

“Anyone can come in,” she emphasised. “Anyone is welcome.”

Ms Forrest said they were keen to welcome back homeless and in need residents as well as those who may be isolated from family and friends or who wish to volunteer.

“We have regular clientele but since lockdown, a lot of them aren’t coming back,” said Ms Forrest. “I think nobody knew we were open. They thought we were closed.”

The Crossing is currently open Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 3pm.

In addition to the low-cost lunches, there is coffee and toasted sandwiches on offer.

Ms Forrest has been forced to turn to social media to get word out and was shocked a lot of people had never heard of the centre despite being in Drouin for 28 years.

The Crossing also run a Foodbank service and have an abundance of pre-cooked meals, a variety of food, toiletries and even pet food to help locals doing it tough during COVID-19.

She estimated only 30 families or individuals utilise this service each week – equating to one per day.