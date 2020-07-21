Next chapter in “Legendairy” status for Poowong community

Clover the Cow has a story to tell primary school aged children. The new picture book is another chapter in the Poowong dairy community’s “legendairy” status. "Clover the Cow" is a new picture book for primary school children, with the added bonus of extra sections to cater for readers and learners of all ages. The fictional story was written by Jackie Wilmann of Poowong and illustrated by Emma White of Drouin. Jackie, on behalf of the Poowong Community Consultative Committee (PCCC), created the story and set down the foundations for the publication after entering Poowong in Dairy Australia's "Legendairy" Awards in 2017. Poowong received the regional award for Gippsland in 2017 and prize money has funded the production of the book. PCCC is a local group co-ordinating the preparation, print and sales to bring a real home-grown story book to young readers.

