For months, football fields and netball courts have laid dormant, but on Saturday that all changed when junior sport returned, much to the delight of many people.
Warragul hosted Wonthaggi at Western Park to kick off their season and started well, with a dominant 105-point victory over the Power. Vinnie Caia was best on ground, finding the footy at will as well as pushing forward to slot three goals for his Gulls side. Lane Ward, Ethan Bongiorno and Patrick Ireland also led the way for Warragul, who couldn’t have started their 2020 campaign in better style.Things changed however when the under 18s headed out onto the ground. They faced a formidable Wonthaggi side who clearly boasted more height and size across the ground. The Power shot out to a 29-point lead, before Cooper Alger bobbed up to slot home a much-needed goal. Unfortunately, it was their only goal of the day, the Wonthaggi side continuing to utilise their height and skill through big man Keith Robinson who booted a game high five goals.
Despite the loss, coach Dean Alger said it was fantastic to see the kids back on the park and footy being played again.
“It really is great for the kids. It showed today with the support as well, everyone has been itching to get back,” he said. Cooper Alger was named best on ground for his effort, while Alger also had praise for others who showed effort all afternoon despite being down on the scoreboard.
“Brody Tutton played a really good defensive forward role, he played on someone who was much taller and shut him down which was fantastic. "
Junior football returns to Warragul and Drouin
