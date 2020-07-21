Hospital staff and nursing home residents test negative for coronavirus

More than 800 West Gippsland Hospital staff and all residents at Cooinda Lodge nursing home have tested negative to coronavirus.

In a massive exercise over the past week, the West Gippsland Healthcare Group set out to test all staff after a staff member returned a positive test to coronavirus on Friday, July 10.

No positive cases were detected among staff and all residents tested at Cooinda Lodge, located at the hospital site, also returned negative results.

While the staff member was not considered to have had close contact with patients or aged care residents, DHHS contact tracing was conducted as a precaution.

WGHG chief executive officer Dan Weeks said the wide scale testing, at short notice, was a remarkable effort involving collaboration with Latrobe Regional Hospital, Dorevitch and WGHG.

“We completed staff testing on Friday undertaking 803 tests over the week. All tests have returned negative. The result provides a very high level of confidence for the staff and broader Baw Baw community.”

WGHG initiated staff COVID-19 testing as a precautionary measure after it was revealed a staff member had tested positive.

The staff member had not been at work since July 4 and had not worked while they had symptoms.

Mr Weeks said as always safety was first and foremost.