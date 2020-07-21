Business regulations put in place

Following the reintroduction of stage three restrictions in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, the State Government introduced a number of rules pertaining to businesses in regional areas not subject to the lockdown.

Under these regulations, visitors to Baw Baw Shire shops, food outlets, personal services, and other businesses and venues may be required to provide information proving they have not come from restricted areas.

All businesses in the shire are still required to comply with regulations such as the four-square metre rule, 1.5 metre physical distancing, signage indicating maximum occupancy and an appropriate hand sanitation procedure.

However, personal service businesses where customers are likely to spend more than 15 minutes, such as hairdressers, beauty salons, massage shops and tattoo parlours are required to check the names and addresses of customers and refuse service if they are from the restricted areas. Under the regulations these businesses must keep a record of customers for 28 days.

Food outlets in Baw Baw Shire are still able to open subject to the physical distancing rules applicable to all businesses with a maximum number of patrons of 20 per enclosed space. Where customers attend the premises for more than 15 minutes, they are required to provide contact details to prove they are not from an area subject to the stage three restrictions.