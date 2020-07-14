West Gippsland Healthcare Group confirms positive coronavirus test

Two of Baw Baw Shire’s three coronavirus cases are staff at West Gippsland Healthcare Group, but one is currently on leave and has had no link to the hospital for a number of weeks.

WGHG announced on Saturday that a staff member had tested positive to coronavirus.

Chief executive officer Dan Weeks yesterday confirmed the third case listed in Baw Baw’s weekend statistics also was a staff member.

However, he stressed the second staff member had been on leave since the end of June and had not been at work during that time.

He said it appeared the second staff member had caught coronavirus through community transmission and “nothing on the face of it suggests there has been a link to the hospital.”

On government advice, Cooinda Lodge nursing home has now been locked down to visitors because of the vulnerability of residents.

Testing of all staff was introduced over the weekend in an effort to retain community confidence in staff.

Mr Weeks said for the protection of the employee, he could not reveal what department the staff member worked in.

“The number of people the employee worked with prior to becoming symptomatic was very, very low. We have all those people at home in isolation until next weekend.

“All are symptom free. They will all be tested again on Wednesday and if the results are negative and they remain symptom free, they will be able to return to work commencing July 19.

“We have tested patients who were in hospital when our employee worked prior to becoming symptomatic."