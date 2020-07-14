Two workers test positive for coronavirus at Nar Nar Goon Metro train depot

The Metro train testing and maintenance depot at Nar Nar Goon was shut down last week after two staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

The two staff tested positive on July 3 and July 6. High Capacity Metro Train testing at the Nar Nar Goon site was put on hold until the site was declared safe.

Areas where the staff were working have undergone deep cleaning and sanitation.

In response to questioning by The Gazette on Friday, a Department of Transport spokesperson confirmed two workers at the depot tested positive and were self-isolating.

“The affected staff members were not in contact with any passengers during the shift - all workers are being tested out of an abundance of caution.

“We have strict measures in place to minimise the risk of transmission at all Department of Transport work sites in line with the latest medical advice,” the spokesperson said.

Background

The first staff member tested positive on Friday July 3 and worked one shift at the depot while potentially infectious and has since been in self-isolation.

The second worker tested positive on Monday July 6 and also worked a shift while non symptomatic.

All staff entering the site are temperature checked and neither worker had any symptoms.