This year was shaping up to be a tough one for the football and netball sides at Neerim South, with a new ground development getting underway leaving them without a place to call home this year.
However, things changed when the coronavirus pandemic came along, seeing the EDFL and EDNA seasons called off earlier this month, meaning Neerim South will return next year ready to play on their brand-new ground without missing a match.
Steve Vincent, secretary of the Neerim South Recreation Reserve Committee said that the oval refurbishment had been a long time coming.
Over the years, many footballers would know that Neerim South has been a notoriously tough to play at, often being greeted with cold and heavy conditions throughout the winter season.
“The ground used to get so boggy. The drainage wasn’t very good despite us trying different methods, but especially the north side, it was just so heavy,” Vincent said.
In 2014 the committee reached out to the Baw Baw Shire in order to begin working more closely with them, instead of always wondering when they would receive new facilities and projects.
They realised they needed to have a better working relationship together and began working closely with recreation staff Shane Paynter and Gabriel McBain.
The committee and club began working on upgrading the areas they could with the communities’ input, which included seats and shelters for the netball courts.
The group continued to campaign and managed to get the project to shovel ready stage, continually meeting with council to show why the ground needed to be redeveloped.
Neerim South looking forward to 2021 debut of new ground
