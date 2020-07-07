Speed limits to be reviewed at Traf intersection

Speed limits at a “dangerous” intersection in Trafalgar are finally being reviewed.

Local police, Baw Baw Shire Council and Trafalgar residents have been calling for safer speed zones at the eastern end of Trafalgar for years.

The Princes Hwy intersection at Davey Drv has been deemed an accident hot spot by police who said it was a “dangerous area” that was monitored closely.

Regional Roads Victoria has announced it will review speed limits at the eastern end of Trafalgar, on both east and west bound lanes.

Transport Department regional director (eastern) Sara Rhodes-Ward said the organisation knew the community shared its concerns about some drivers failing to obey posted speed limits along the Princes Hwy, at both the Davey Drv and Anzac Rd intersections.

“We’re undertaking a speed limit review around these intersections and we’ll keep the community informed as we progress through this process,” she said.

The department’s speed limit review includes a proposal to extend the existing 60 km/h speed zone in the vicinity of Davey Drv.

Currently, west bound traffic drop from 110km/h to 60km/h 200 metres east of Davey Drv. A “60 ahead” advisory sign is located 500 metres before the intersection but there is no 80km/h transition.