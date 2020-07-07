New bishop of Sale visits Warragul

Monsignor Greg Bennet made his first visit to Warragul just three days after Pope Francis announced he would be the 10th Bishop of Sale.

He will succeed Archbishop Patrick O’Regan who earlier this year was appointed Archbishop of Adelaide.

Bishop-Elect Bennet will be ordained a Bishop and officially commence his new role in about three months, likely in September. Fr Peter Slater will continue as administrator of the Diocese until this time.

However, last week’s visit was a chance to visit his new Diocese, get acquainted with the region, and meet the clergy and local people.

“In the interim, no doubt, it’s a chance to say hello and get briefed,” he said. “I’m thrilled to be coming here, it’s a great honour.”

Bishop-Elect Bennet said he was yet to get a good look at Warragul after making the journey from Melbourne to Sion House through the fog on Tuesday morning.

Leading a Diocese ranging from the suburban fringe to beautiful rural towns and smaller farming communities, Monsignor Bennet said, “it’s an interesting place to be Bishop and be with the people”.

Although raised in Melbourne, his family moved to a small farm near Kyneton and he completed his secondary education at Braemar College in Woodend.

“It was the best of both worlds in terms of city and country.”