Mt Baw Baw opens snow season

Phone calls and accommodation inquiries are increasing as Mt Baw Baw Alpine Resort celebrates a late opening of the snow season.

Pushed back to June 22, the snow season is now underway with snow making in full swing, lifts spinning and snow lovers making their return.

Mt Baw Baw marketing development officer Amon Bradshaw said the resort had experienced good visitation despite new COVID-19 restrictions and current snow conditions.

After initially opening for day visitors in mid-May, the resort is now able to offer overnight accommodation and all snow activities. The biggest change is a cap to visitors and a requirement to pre-purchase vehicle entry passes.

With road signs notifying visitors of the changes, Mr Bradshaw said “it’s pretty clear now that you need to book ahead”.

Mr Bradshaw said calls were coming in from people in Warragul and West Gippsland who were keen to stay and support local. He highlighted how easy it was for locals to duck up for a day or weekend.

“We love it when we get locals up here,” he said.