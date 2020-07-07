Monk making the most of it

While the coronavirus lockdown in Ireland was tougher than in Australia, Warragul cyclist Cyrus Monk wanted to make sure he was getting on the bike as much as possible, how he did was tricky to say the least.

Ireland’s lockdown allowed for exercise, but it had to be within two kilometres of home, a problem for Monk who is used to riding hundreds of kilometres a day.

The 23-year-old’s sporting calendar was put on hold after just one race in Belgium and his team EvoPro Cycling were forced to return to their Ireland base. Many of his teammates returned to their European homes, but for Monk, it was a trying task.

“The cost and cancellations of flights, compiled with the border laws in place for Australia, it wasn’t really a possibility for me,” Monk said.

Once he realised he would be staying in Ireland, Monk looked at his options. He could still ride but had to create a route that would stay within the two km radius.

It was important for him to maintain his fitness, but also not ‘peak’ while racing wasn’t occurring, so he settled on riding 100km every day.

“I decided that would be my ride and it ended up being longer than I expected. I made it to 45 consecutive days of riding 100km within that two kilometres,” he said.

It’s been an eventful couple of years for Monk, who grew up in Drouin and attended Drouin Secondary College, graduating five years ago.