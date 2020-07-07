Drouin Dragons ready to get back on the pitch in 2020

The Drouin Dragons Soccer Club will participate in the 2020 Gippsland Soccer League after an internal club poll demonstrated a large percentage of players wanting to play soccer in 2020. The team have also entered an U15s team in the Metro competition.

Club Training is underway on Tuesday and Thursday nights at Bellbird Park with considerations in place for COVID-19 guidelines from Football Victoria.

Club President Jason Beer outlined that pulling out of the 2020 season was on the table for discussion, however the turning point was when a questionnaire was sent out to members, with over 70% of players and parents keen to participate in playing soccer in 2020.

Based on that result, the committee then commenced planning for a Return to Play with training commencing a couple of weeks ago.

"We were either going to participate in the GSL Season or have a backup plan of playing social GoFootball in Spring at Bellbird Park. As a club, we need to adhere to the FV Guidelines, however we will also need to be flexible if we are to get games this year. The most important thing is to remain safe but also provide a means for participants to get a kick this year,” club president Jason Beer said.