No positive COVID-19 test results in Warragul

There has not been one positive result to the COVID-19 virus that has been registered from 3600 tests in the wider Warragul area.

The tests have been undertaken since April 27 when the Warragul Respiratory Clinic in Sutton St was one of six in Gippsland identified by the government as testing centres.

Gippsland Primary Health Network said Warragul has been the busiest of the Gippsland centres since the declaration of the pandemic.

Manager of the Warragul clinic Mario Gupta said in addition to people making their own appointments general practitioners throughout the area and the West Gippsland Hospital had been fully supportive by sending any patients with the mildest of symptoms to be tested.

The respiratory clinic has operated from 9am to 5pm Mondays to Fridays since it opened and has extended its testing to Saturdays from last weekend.

The extra Saturday session from 9am to 1pm introduced to cater for school holidays and people travelling to snowfields was quickly booked out.

Mr Gupta said it stayed open on Saturday on an hour-by-hour basis to cater for the demand.

The clinic tests, assesses and diagnose moderate respiratory conditions including influenza and pneumonia as well as COVID-19.

Mr Gupta said people that have a fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose or shortness of breath should book for a test.