Nanette Fry named life member at Drouin Croquet Club

Drouin resident Nanette Fry recently had Life Membership bestowed upon her for her outstanding service over the years to the Drouin Croquet Club.

Nanette joined the club in October 1991 and has shown great initiative and dedication to the club over that time.

She has contributed in many ways, including offices of president, secretary and treasurer. She also captained the pennant team and has been the club’s delegate to the Gippsland Croquet Association for approximately 27 years.

Nanette has always put the club first, warmly greeting prospective new members on many occasions.

She has been a very loyal member and always committed herself to the principles of fair play and good sportsmanship throughout her playing career. This reflects in her dedication and leadership towards the club, together with being held in high esteem by other Croquet club members throughout the Gippsland region.

Congratulations Nanette on your life membership, one that is well deserved.