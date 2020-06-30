Brigades left stunned after changes to district boundaries

Volunteer firefighters from Trafalgar and Westbury brigades have been left stunned after district boundaries were changed without consultation.

Latrobe West Fire Brigade in Moe will be transferred to the new Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) service and is set to take over CFA areas, including parts of the Trafalgar township and a majority of Westbury.

Westbury Fire Brigade captain David Gridley added, “we will not even be called if our own fire station was on fire”.

Neither Mr Gridley nor Trafalgar captain Danny Mynard have received any notification of boundaries changes despite it coming into effect tomorrow.

Shadow Emergency Services Minister Nick Wakeling and Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood slammed the State Government’s stealth as they attended the Trafalgar Fire Station on Thursday.

Mr Wakeling said volunteers, some who had given decades of service, felt deeply let down by the lack of consultation and lack of respect just months after people around the world lauded the work of our CFA volunteers during the bushfire crisis.

“Here we are, the middle of the year, is the government thanking our volunteers, are they supporting our volunteers? No. They are being sidelined and ignored,” Mr Wakeling said.

Mr Blackwood said the legislation to change boundaries had not yet been passed by state parliament and was set to come up in August. Yet the changes are coming into force tomorrow.

He said local brigades had years of experience, local knowledge and appropriate equipment to cater for a farming community.

“It’s just not fair and we’re not going to sit back and let it happen,” said Mr Blackwood.

The two brigades believe the new boundary is based on an archaic eight-minute response time from Latrobe West’s temporary station in Moe.