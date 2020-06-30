Senior football and netball will not be played this season with the four leagues - Mid Gippsland, Gippsland, West Gippsland and Ellinbank and District Leagues deciding to cancel all games.
Ellinbank and District will not officially cancel its season until July 1, but clubs have been notified that there will not be any senior or junior football, with a vote of 9-1 in favour of cancelling juniors alongside the seniors in a meeting held last week.
“We did the utmost to get the junior competition going, but only one club was willing to try in the end. We looked at all possibilities, but we just couldn’t find one that worked,” operations manager Ken Moore said.
The Mid Gippsland Football league was the first of the three dominos to fall last week, with a press release announcing the decision.
President Gary Matthews outlined the challenges the league faced and the league decided it was the most socially responsible decision to abandon.
Spokesman Rob Popplestone said that while some clubs were hoping to play, some weren’t and with a one in all in policy, there was no other choice. “It’s one in all in, so we had some clubs who were hoping to go ahead and some who were apprehensive to start, so in the end the decision was made to cancel the 2020 season,” Popplestone said.
2020 senior season cancelled across leagues
