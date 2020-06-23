Marist Sion hold first Anti-Racism Day

A video in which students shared their experiences of racism began discussions and learnings at Marist Sion College during its first Anti-Racism Day on Thursday.

College captains Kalai Sathyaseelan and Ethan Miller came up with the idea of a day to raise awareness about the issue of racism in the school community.

Students were asked to wear black, red and yellow – the colours of the Aboriginal flag – as a gesture of solidarity with Aboriginal people, who continue to suffer racism and discrimination in their own country. In addition, any students of a minority racial group were welcome to wear national dress or colours.

Kalai said seeing the Black Lives Matter protests across the world had initially inspired the Anti-Racism Day.

The two leaders both had powerful messages to share about the impact of racism at schools and standing up for change.

Kalai shared a painful memory from when she first arrived in Warragul. It was impossible not to be moved by its impact.

Originally from India and still learning English, Kalai was asked to present to her grade two class but didn’t know the words.

“The whole class laughed.” she recalls. “It wasn’t nice. I think I expected somebody to stand up.”