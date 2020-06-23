Home News Draft budget to be presented to Baw Baw Shire

Draft budget to be presented to Baw Baw Shire

Posted on by editor
Burning off provisions will now apply to all land.

Burning off provisions will now apply to all land.

A draft budget proposing a two per cent rate increase in line with the state government rates cap will be presented to Baw Baw Shire tomorrow night.
Council considered a number of rate scenarios including a zero rate rise as well as one and two per cent increases.
But, officers have advised council a zero or one per cent increase next financial year would have a significant long term impact on capital expenditure.
Officers said the impact of a zero or one per cent rate rise in 2020-21 would be a reduction in the budget of $1.042 million or
$500,000 respectively.
The cumulative impact over the next 10 years is estimated to be $11.4 million based on zero per cent in 2020-21 and two per cent thereafter; or, or $5.7 million based on one per cent in 2020-21 and two per cent thereafter.
Officers will present the draft 2020-21 annual budget, outlining a $33.7 million capital works program, which includes $30.2 million of new works and $3.5 million carried over from the 2019-20 financial year.
Key strategic projects include:
$2.9 million for a new synthetic soccer pitch for Baxter Reserve, Warragul;
$2.65 million to upgrade sections of Copelands Rd, Warragul;
$1.5 million to begin construction of a multi-use pavilion at Trafalgar
Recreation Reserve;
$1.5 million for an accelerated footpath program, in accordance with the paths and trails strategy 2019; and,
$500,000 to plan and design the Drouin Community Hub.

    Tagged with: , , , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature