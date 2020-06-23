Draft budget to be presented to Baw Baw Shire

A draft budget proposing a two per cent rate increase in line with the state government rates cap will be presented to Baw Baw Shire tomorrow night.

Council considered a number of rate scenarios including a zero rate rise as well as one and two per cent increases.

But, officers have advised council a zero or one per cent increase next financial year would have a significant long term impact on capital expenditure.

Officers said the impact of a zero or one per cent rate rise in 2020-21 would be a reduction in the budget of $1.042 million or

$500,000 respectively.

The cumulative impact over the next 10 years is estimated to be $11.4 million based on zero per cent in 2020-21 and two per cent thereafter; or, or $5.7 million based on one per cent in 2020-21 and two per cent thereafter.

Officers will present the draft 2020-21 annual budget, outlining a $33.7 million capital works program, which includes $30.2 million of new works and $3.5 million carried over from the 2019-20 financial year.

Key strategic projects include:

$2.9 million for a new synthetic soccer pitch for Baxter Reserve, Warragul;

$2.65 million to upgrade sections of Copelands Rd, Warragul;

$1.5 million to begin construction of a multi-use pavilion at Trafalgar

Recreation Reserve;

$1.5 million for an accelerated footpath program, in accordance with the paths and trails strategy 2019; and,

$500,000 to plan and design the Drouin Community Hub.