Crime statistics show 7.5% increase

Complacent attitudes towards locking vehicles and homes is being blamed for continued increases in crime statistics across Baw Baw police services area, particularly thefts from cars.

Crime Statistics Agency figures released last week showed a 7.5 per cent increase in recorded offences for the 12 month period ending March 31.

There were 4838 offences recorded for the period, up 7.5 per cent from 4502 for the same period last year.

Two positive results were in crimes against the person which dropped 7.6 per cent and family violence incidents were down 10.5 per cent.

Warragul senior sergeant Peter Shallard said the family violence unit had been in place in Baw Baw for several years and was working closely with victims.

He said their work, particularly in targeting recidivist offenders, had driven the statistics down which was a positive result.

The two hotspot areas continue to be thefts from cars and burglaries.

Thefts from cars was the highest recorded offences with one third of the total thefts being thefts from cars at 558 offences.

The statistics showed a 19 per cent increase in thefts from 1263 to 1508 compared to the previous 12-month period, while burglaries increase a massive 69 per cent. Up from 314 to 533.

Sen Sgt Shallard said community members were complacent and needed to be re-educated on the need to lock their vehicles, garages, sheds and homes.