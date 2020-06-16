Warragul Swimming Club return to the pool

The Warragul Swimming Club have returned to the pool, with sessions restarting after the break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Swimmers dived in at the Warragul Leisure Centre on Tuesday morning, with another session also running at 4pm that afternoon.

All participants were required to undertake a temperature check upon entering the indoor pool, before placing their bag in designated spots along the seating. Swimming was restricted to three people per lane, with coach Paul Myers explaining that while the swimmers haven’t been able to get in the pool, they’ve still been working hard.

“We’ve been running a dry land program to keep them fit during the shutdown,” he said. “This week we will hold three 45-minute sessions to ease back into it, increasing that back up to the five sessions over the next month,” he added.

The swimmers also complete two one-hour gym sessions per week as well as a one-hour yoga session.

The swimmers were happy to be back in the pool, practising various techniques throughout the 45-minute session.