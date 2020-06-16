Home Sport Warragul Swimming Club return to the pool

Warragul Swimming Club return to the pool

Posted on by editor
Coach Andrew Marks speaks with swimmers Sam Wells and Corbin Blake when they returned to the pool last week.

Coach Andrew Marks speaks with swimmers Sam Wells and Corbin Blake when they returned to the pool last week.

The Warragul Swimming Club have returned to the pool, with sessions restarting after the break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Swimmers dived in at the Warragul Leisure Centre on Tuesday morning, with another session also running at 4pm that afternoon.
All participants were required to undertake a temperature check upon entering the indoor pool, before placing their bag in designated spots along the seating. Swimming was restricted to three people per lane, with coach Paul Myers explaining that while the swimmers haven’t been able to get in the pool, they’ve still been working hard.
“We’ve been running a dry land program to keep them fit during the shutdown,” he said. “This week we will hold three 45-minute sessions to ease back into it, increasing that back up to the five sessions over the next month,” he added.
The swimmers also complete two one-hour gym sessions per week as well as a one-hour yoga session.
The swimmers were happy to be back in the pool, practising various techniques throughout the 45-minute session.

    Tagged with: , , , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature