New basketball facility supported by Baw Baw Shire

A two-court stand-alone basketball facility that will accommodate up to 500 spectators at Warragul Leisure Centre has been supported by Baw Baw Shire.

Detailed design works will be now undertaken to allow council to apply for federal and state government grants to co-fund the $10 million project.

The concept design supported by council includes development of a stand-alone two court facility, player amenities, public toilets, first aid room, reception and office space, two multi-purpose rooms, storage and 89 car spaces.

A report presented to council last week outlined four concept options for consideration, that council had benchmarked against stadiums in six other municipalities.

Officers said the basketball stadium project was listed as a key strategic capital project in council’s long term infrastructure plan.

The $10 million project is listed to be delivered over the next two financial years, subject to $6 million worth of federal and state government grant funding.

As a result of COVID, a number of federal and state stimulus packages have been announced.

“This provides an ideal opportunity for council to ensure the readiness of this project over the next six months, and this may enable council to deliver a key strategic project for the community,” the report said.

Basketball Victoria provided significant input into the concept designs.

Other options included a stand-alone two court facility with a reduced connection to the existing building; or, a two court expansion utilising adjoining land (to be acquired by council) and a 1000 seat stadium.

A project reference group also has been established to work with council on the preferred concept design.

Cr Joe Gauci said a lot of work had been done on this project.

“Basketball is screaming out for support here,” he said.

Cr Gauci said more than 1800 people participated in the Warragul Basketball Association, making it the sixth biggest in the state.

He said the association had to use facilities outside the shire to enable all matches to be scheduled each week.