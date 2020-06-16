Community sport gets green light

Return dates have finally been set for the return of community sport.
Premier Daniel Andrews has given the green light for full contact training and competition for people under 18 and non-contact competition for people over the age of 18 from Monday.
Full contact training for over 18s, including senior football, basketball and soccer will resume on July 13, before competition is allowed from July 20.
Clubs around the region welcomed the announcement, however, they are still waiting on the finer details including details on crowd numbers.
Warragul Football Club president Michael Ireland said the announcement was one the club had been waiting for.
“Yesterday’s announcement gives us some real direction. It does now give us some real hope that a season can begin, however the final detail on crowds, the canteen and bar is yet to be discovered,” he said.
The Gippsland league has an in-principle agreement that if crowds are not permitted, the season will not go ahead.
“We would like to see a minimum of 500 people allowed,” Mr Ireland said. “If that was a favourable announcement, we would be keen to start the season on July 25, which would see a nine-round home and away season and a normal finals series,” he added.
Gippsland League presidents will meet soon to discuss the announcements, but Mr Ireland said that his club are prepared to play.
“I can’t speak for other clubs, but we are ready to roll. We are prepared to be patient and sit out until something becomes clear, even until mid-July. We were really waiting for this announcement so the presidents will meet again shortly to discuss the issues and make decisions for football and netball,” he said.
Warragul and Junior District Football League president Rob Reid said the league would be playing in a modified form, which will be discussed this week.
“We’ll definitely be playing. It will be a modified season, but all the clubs are back training from this week, and we’ve seen encouraging numbers,” Mr Reid said. “The Warragul junior league is a really strong and robust league, so that’s why we want to see it go ahead,” he added.
The league will hold an executive meeting tomorrow night, before meeting with all clubs on Monday, with a decision to come early next week on a season start.
In the Ellinbank and District league, football operations manager Ken Moore said that while the announcement was welcomed, it doesn’t change the stance of the league.
“The key metric is the crowd numbers. Until they release more information on crowds, we won’t change our stance,” Mr Moore said.
The Ellinbank league announced last week that if restrictions were not lifted by June 30, play would not go ahead.
