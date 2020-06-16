$15.6 million dollar cycling precinct emerges as major project

A $15.6 million cycling precinct at Logan Park incorporating a criterium circuit, BMX track and cyclo-cross course has emerged as a major project in a Cycling Feasibility Study for Baw Baw Shire.

The study also identifies a further $9.1 million that could be spent on a trail from Drouin to Yarragon, a Rokeby to Noojee trail and a mountain bike hub at Erica.

The projects were outlined in a cycling feasibility study adopted by Baw Baw Shire last week.

Consultants Treadwell Management completed the feasibility study that set out to identify cycling opportunities, project costs and concept plans to pursue external funding.

The study focussed on a number of initiatives at Logan Park, tracks and trails throughout the shire and mountain biking.

Community consultation involved a number of stakeholders and on-site meetings with members of the cycling and general community including Warragul and Baw Baw cycling clubs, Gippsland Mountain Bike Club and local cyclists,

There was strong support from all stakeholders for four key projects including the Logan Park Cycling Centre of Excellence - $15.6 million; Two Town Trail extension to a Five Town Trail - $4.6 million; the Rokeby to Noojee Trail - $3.2 million; and the Erica Mountain Bike Hub - $1.3 million.

Consultants said the four projects combined could generate more than $26 million in economic impact, creating 313 direct jobs and up to 111 indirect jobs during construction.

Other opportunities also identified in the study included promoting road and gravel riding routes in the shire, planning for a Mt Baw Baw epic flow trail, creating a timber trail to link up with Yarra Ranges Shire and formalising a number of mountain bike routes.

Consultants said the demand for mountain biking trails was well established and the emergence of e-bikes, trail networks, establishing some wayfinding and trail head facilities and creating a service centre that would offer bike hire were all options to consider.

Cr Mikaela Power said the report had been a lot of work to bring together and acknowledged the support of council’s economic development team as well as cycling representatives Karin Jones and Jayman Prestidge.

Cr Power said the study had identified a number of specific projects.

“The purpose is for us to say here is a great idea and it would be great for this region,” she said.

Cr Michael Leaney described it as a “high level study” that could be put forward to support external funding bids.

He said it focussed on four key projects as well as other trails at Mt Baw Baw and a timber trail from Yarra Valley to Baw Baw.

He said the Erica project had progressed a lot in the last few months.