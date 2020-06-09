Ratepayers and citizens association call for zero rate rise

The Baw Baw Shire Ratepayers and Citizens Association has called for rates to be frozen at last year’s levels.

The association will lobby Baw Baw Shire Council for a zero rate rise ahead of the draft budget being presented to council on June 24.

BBSRCA president Rob Sinnett said the association wanted the rate in the dollar frozen at last year’s levels as well as property valuations maintained at 2019/20 levels.

“Council must ensure that property owners will not pay more than the impost of 2019/20,” he said.

The group also has called for all capital and long-term infrastructure projects to be focussed on the creation of jobs and employment for people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Sinnett said shire projects that were not job related must be deferred for at least 12 months.

“Given the current COVID crisis, these actions would assist local businesses and residents to manage a very different environment either at home or at work.

“Both state and federal governments are concentrating their focus on jobs, turning the economy around, and as such local governments must also play their part in enabling the local community to support Australia move through the post virus period,” he said.

Dr Sinnett said the “quantum of rates” was often stated by council as being a necessary principle.

He said the 2019/20 rating strategy showed council received 65 per cent of its income through rates and charges.