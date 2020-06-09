Options for relocation of taxi rank to be explored

Options for relocating Warragul’s taxi rank will be explored after Baw Baw Shire rejected a proposal to establish it opposite the cenotaph.

Six options were investigated by council officers and the only option unanimously supported by stakeholders was relocating the taxi rank to William St, north of the cenotaph.

But, council has since rejected this option, saying the works involved, including the removal of existing street trees, would adversely impact the cenotaph.

Council is favouring a new taxi rank on the north side of Napier St, immediately west of the Victoria St roundabout.

An additional taxi rank also will be investigated in the vicinity of night venues in Queen St and the railway station.

However, broader community consultation will be undertaken before final decisions are made.

A report on taxi rank options was presented to council after a petition, initiated by Smith St business South Brew Café and signed by 112 people, highlighted why the current taxi rank location was not appropriate.

A meeting in February brought stakeholders together to discuss options. Businesses, taxi operators, Warragul Business Group and Baw Baw Shire Ratepayers and Citizens Association were represented.

The six options considered by the stakeholders included: Victoria St; Barkly St east bound; Barkly St west bound; Napier St; Queen St east bound; Queen St west bound; and, north of cenotaph.

The cenotaph location was the only option that was supported by all stakeholders.

However, councillors felt the cenotaph should be preserved as an area of reflection.

The Warragul RSL was consulted and while supportive, set down a number of conditions and works that would need to be undertaken.

Cost to establish a taxi rank at the cenotaph was estimated to be $41,264 and would include removal of trees, pavement works, barrier kerb, protective fencing and road widening.