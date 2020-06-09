Dairy farmers able to compare prices for first time

In an industry first, dairy farmers were able to compare prices last week when all milk processing companies announced their opening prices.

While the prices were not as grim as some industry analysts predicted, they were lower than last year.

For the first time, under the new dairy code of conduct, it was mandatory for all companies to release their opening prices on the same day.

Hallora farmer Grant Williams was relieved the opening prices were better than forecast, but admits he was disappointed they didn’t at least match last year’s openers.

Fonterra and Saputo matched their opening prices at $6.40 per kilogram milk solids, while Burra indicated an opening range between $6 and $6.40.

All three were lower than the 2019-20 season opening farmgate prices of $6.80 for Saputo suppliers, $6.60 for Fonterra and $6.40 to $6.70 for Burra.

Mr Williams said while the opening price was lower than last year, there was hope that step-ups throughout the year would match the 2019-20 season’s end result.

“There is an expectation that if everything goes well, there will be step-ups through the season,” he said

The new dairy code of conduct aims to provide transparency between processors and farmers, setting a minimum price guarantee and milk supply agreements.

With the code requiring all processors to announce opening prices on the same day, Mr Williams said there was much more clarity for farmers.

“It was positive to have everyone on at the same time so farmers could compare,” he said.

Mr Williams said releasing prices simultaneously was much better than the previous system, where some companies would not announce opening prices until July.

“This way we can budget and forecast going ahead for the next 12 months,” he said.

Mr Williams said the mandatory code also allowed farmers to sign exclusive contracts with a processor or multiple contracts.

He said Dairy Australia would work closely with farmers to ensure they understood and received the best deal with their milk contracts.

Following the milk price crash in 2016, Mr Williams admitted many farmers were sceptical about milk price agreements.

He said there were a lot of farmers that swapped processors and loyalty was tested.