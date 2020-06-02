Trafalgar BMX gets upgrade much to the delight of locals

A facelift at the Trafalgar BMX track has been well received by local enthusiasts.

Baw Baw Shire allocated $10,000 in its 2019/20 budget to renew both the Trafalgar and Warragul BMX tracks.

Council’s recreation and open space, parks and gardens teams have worked closely with local community members to determine the needs and best design for the park.

Council appointed local earthmoving contractor Jason Hilder to the job. Jason is a former BMX enthusiast with in-depth knowledge of both tracks.

He was able to source local sand was to match existing surfaces.

The renewal works at Trafalgar cost about $4000. Council has retained a load of sand to top after rain and for other maintenance.

Before the BMX track refurbishment was undertaken, the track area had become overgrown with grass.

When the works were completed, there were a number of keen BMX riders ready to check out the track at Trafalgar last week.

The Williams family was involved in discussions with council staff about the design needs for the track.

They were passionate about the project and worked with council staff and other community members.

The family recently moved to Narbethong but that wasn’t going to stop them driving more than 100 kilometres last week to be among the first users of the BMX park.

Eve Williams arrived with her sons Zathem, Elijah and Benjamin who tore up the track with jumps and tricks.

About 30 kids tested the track in COVID-19 style, 10 at a time and 1.5m apart last week.