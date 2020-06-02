Sallie’s Seconds reopens after closure

Sallie’s Seconds in Warragul opened its doors yesterday for the first time in more than two months.

Op shop volunteer Deb Platt was looking forward to welcoming back customers and reuniting with her fellow volunteers.

“We have no life without the op shop,” she joked.

Having been stopped many times down the street and asked when the shop would reopen, Ms Platt said it was clear people had missed it.

Shop manager Sally Wastie said shoppers would notice changes to ensure social distancing. The shop now has an eight-customer limit, contactless payment preferred and reduced operating hours.

The shop is currently open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9am to 2pm.

Assisting in the reopening was the donation of hand sanitiser and volunteer vests from Select office Supplies.

Warragul Salvation Army captain Amanda Hart said the shop closed its doors on March 25.

“It was mainly because of volunteers. A lot of our volunteers are over 70, so it was a bit of a struggle to get enough people.”

Donation processes also will be revamped to ensure no contact. All donated items will not be handled or available for sale for three days. No home pickup is available at this time.

While stocks are good, Ms Wastie said they would welcome donations of “clean, good quality goods”.

The closure has also resulted in shop improvements, with general cleaning, carpet being steam cleaned and some painting works undertaken.

Sallie’s Seconds profits help fund Warragul Salvation Army programs and services.