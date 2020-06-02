Call for more basketball courts in Warragul

With government funding on the table for sports infrastructure, the Warragul and District Amateur Basketball Association has renewed calls for more courts in Warragul.

The association has been crying out for additional courts for several years, with player numbers far exceeding court space at its Warragul, Drouin, Neerim South and Bunyip venues.

Basketball Victoria Country general manager David Huxtable said current State Government funding opportunities provided the perfect opportunity for Baw Baw Shire to apply.

Local councils can apply for funding up to $10 million for shovel-ready projects.

The State Government’s Community Sports Infrastructure stimulus program is offering funds for shovel ready projects and the association has called on Baw Baw Shire to make it a first priority.

Mayor Danny Goss last week said two additional basketball courts at the Warragul Leisure Centre were among council’s wish list of projects that could proceed quickly.

Given funding has already been sought for two other priority recreation projects – a synthetic soccer pitch at Baxter Park and a multi-use pavilion at Trafalgar – the basketball courts may rise to prominence.

Community infrastructure director Cohen Van der Velde confirmed grant applications were already in progress for the Trafalgar Soccer clubrooms and the Baxter Park synthetic pitch, which makes them ineligible for further funding through the stimulus program.

“Council is currently assessing suitable projects that are priorities within its long term infrastructure plan that would meet the eligibility criteria under the Community Sports Infrastructure stimulus program, which could include the expansion of the Warragul Leisure Centre stadium,” he said.

Basketball in Warragul has effectively been in shutdown since mid-March, and in that time the association has been active off the court.