“Shovel ready” projects set to go if State Government allocates funding

Baw Baw Shire council has “shovel ready” projects that could be implemented immediately if the State Government would allocate funding under its COVID-19 stimulus packages.

Mayor Danny Goss said grants had already been sought towards installation of a much-needed synthetic soccer pitch in Warragul and construction of a multi-purpose pavilion at the Trafalgar soccer grounds.

With the soccer pitch we are only asking the government for $500,000 of the total cost of $3 million, he said.

“There are a lot of road projects that could also proceed quickly and plans for new facilities at Warragul’s Western Park netball courts, two additional basketball courts at the Warragul Leisure Centre and a community building at Bellbird Park in Drouin are almost complete”.

They only need the government to come to the party with money, Cr Goss said.

Other projects he listed as suitable for funding from the stimulus packages included bike tracks at Erica and Logan Park in Warragul as well as a proposed Rokeby to Noojee bike trail.

Government Member for Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing told The Gazette last week that she was continuing to work with Baw Baw council, community organisations and service providers to get more shovel ready projects across West Gippsland for future funding.

However, Cr Goss said council had not had any discussions with Ms Shing.