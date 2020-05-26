Drouin break drought with back to back flags in 1991-92

When Steve Hodge visited a house in Drouin during late 1989, he went in under the idea that he might continue his playing career at Drouin with the opportunity to become an assistant coach. By the end of the night, he was walking out as the senior coach of the side.
“When I got to the bloke’s house, I thought we were just having a talk about footy and maybe becoming a Drouin player. I’d had my go really, I was 30 at that time, then, the next thing I knew they wanted me to coach the club,” he laughed. “So, I took it on.”
For years, Drouin were well known for making the final, but not winning it. Hodge said that the tide turned in 1991 when he introduced training camps to the side.
“We had a lot of cricketers in the side who would only turn up to training after the season. They hadn’t done much, so I thought instead we’d get a proper preseason in, so we went away on a training camp as a whole team, that galvanized the side, we got super fit,” he said.
They had the talent, there was no question about it. The side in 1991 had 10 players make interleague, a feat that would be hard to surpass in the coming decades. They just needed that extra edge.
Drouin’s Civic Park hill would become synonymous with the side. “Hodge’s Hill” as it would be known, became one of the most important places for the side.
When he came to Drouin, Hodge said that the difference in fitness between Warragul and Drouin was enormous.
“These blokes would do four laps of the footy oval and think it was a tough night. Graham Gahan at Warragul used to have us doing 10 laps, then go over and do 20 200 metre sprints after training,” Hodge said.
Then, he discovered the Civic Park hill and knew it was an opportunity to bring his side together.
“When I found out there was a hill at the back of the oval and it was well kept and steep, well we were over there quick,” he said. “Talk about being galvanised, we’d link arms and pull each other up that hill no matter what, we’d always say, nobody is training this hard.
The side was learning to not just play for themselves, but to play for each other. They were becoming a genuine team, meshing under the tutelage of Hodge and the committee.
By the time September rolled around Drouin found themselves on top of the ladder, dropping just the one game when Hodge rested his interleague players.
Up against Cora Lynn in the grand final, Drouin supporters looked up at the scoreboard as the three-quarter time siren blew, showing their side holding a 10-goal lead, an insurmountable one really.
Drouin break drought with back to back flags in 1991-92
