Creativity and skill on show at Warragul Camera Club’s National Photographic competition

Creativity and skill behind the camera decide the winners of photographic competitions.

And the Warragul Camera Club’s 47th National Photographic competition, one of only two national competitions in Victoria each year, also required plenty of David Woodcock’s creativity and skill at the computer for its digital section this year to go ahead.

Its show and awards event was another to succumb to COVID-19 restrictions but it was Mr Woodcock’s creativity and management of the website that created a catalogue for downloading and enabled entries to be submitted.

Eight sections in the photographic print awards will be judged later in the year when restrictions are relaxed.

In the schools’ digital section Alissa Johnson of Warragul Regional College took out first prize from 22 other entries with her entry titled “Break”.

Joint runners-up were Rose Ann Scott, also of WRC, for “Euphoria” and Officer Secondary College’s Liv Kratina for “Royal View”.

Jennie Stock’s “Feeding Time” won the overall open prize.

She was also one of five section winners along with Christine Reichl’s “Preparing Pomegranates”, Levin Barrett for “Hamnoy Comets”, Kim Houston’s “Muse and Jeanette Scales entry “SAHMRI Spiral Staircases”.

Special mentions were made of the entries of Warragul Camera Club members Russell Monson, Carol Monson, Ruth Burleigh and Nigel Beresford.