Coles supermarket supports MND Big Freeze to recognise former Warragul staff member

While the “Big Freeze” campaign championed by former AFL great Neale Daniher that has raised awareness and millions of dollars in recent years in the battle against Motor Neuron Disease won’t have its major fund-raising event this year the cause has been taken up by one of Warragul’s major businesses.
Coles supermarket has come to the fore in a gesture recognising former staff member Rob Wilson who has been forced into early retirement because of the disease.
The trademark MND blue and white “Big Freeze” beanies on sale at the supermarket for $20 each have been selling like hot cakes.
Store manager Adrian Slater said the first batch of beanies had been sold out and an order placed for another 1000.
“Rob Wilson, who was a familiar face at the registers during 30 years at the Warragul store, is part of the Warragul Coles’ family and it is an honour to support a great cause”.
“I couldn’t be prouder of how the community and the staff have jumped on board to help support the MND foundation,” he said.
The store is also donating 10 cents for every pork product sale in the meat department to the MND foundation.
MND causes degeneration of the neurons that control muscle movement.
Restrictions on crowd gatherings due to COVID-19 have forced cancellation of the Big Freeze appeal’s main annual event that has become a feature of the Melbourne versus Collingwood AFL match usually played in June.
