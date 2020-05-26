Clubs get back on track as football training resumes

For the first time since early March, players have descended upon football fields as sanctioned training restrictions were relaxed last night.
Despite the easing, some teams continued to take a wary approach, holding out until committee members and volunteers were able to take in all the strict guidelines in place.
Local councils will be working with clubs regarding timetabling and scheduling of the grounds and the approval needed relates to whether that ground is in use or not by another team. They also must appoint a COVID Officer who must have completed an online COVID-19 infection control course.
Last week, AFL Victoria released the necessary protocols for a return to training, which included several steps for all on site to complete during the night.
“Get in, train and get out” is the motto for the sessions, while changerooms remain off limits under the small outdoor training plan.
Clubs must also keep a register of participants as well, which will enable quick tracing if an outbreak occurs. Only footballs are permitted to be used in drills, with a strict no contact and 1.5 metre social distancing policy to be enforced by the COVID Officer.
In the West Gippsland league, Garfield coach Hayden Stanton said despite the strict measures, his side trained last night, providing an opportunity for the team to see each other again.
“We used it as a way to get together again, to touch base and do some ball work,” he said.
“We’re all still sitting back and waiting, like a lot of clubs, to see if there will be a start date. We have a lot of tradies in our side who have been working on the weekends, so I’m sure a few are wondering whether it’s worth giving up Saturday work to play football for nothing, but we’ll wait and see,” he added.
Garfield ran their session last night with two groups of 10 players, split into two zones. This will continue for their Wednesday and Friday sessions.
