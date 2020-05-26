Baw Baw Shire partners with tourism operation to bring virtual market to residents

Residents missing browsing at the local market will soon have an alternative. Baw Baw Shire’s menu of top shelf food producers, artists and craft creators will be able to showcase their wares through an innovative “virtual market”. The shire is partnering with online tourism operation “One Hour Out” to open a virtual market for local producers. It is an opportunity to share local produce with local residents as well of further afield during the coronavirus pandemic.

The partnership is part of the shire’s $440,000 stage one community and business support package. Joining costs and administration will be paid for by the shire. Mayor Danny Goss said it offered local makers, artists and producers the opportunity to continue to connect with customers, both locally and throughout Victoria, and secure valuable income while they were unable to offer their products at local markets. One Hour Out founder Jay Dillion said the site aimed to bring together all the same artists and producers you might find at any country market. “On the site, consumers can find everything from regionally produced food and drinks, clothing and accessories, art and craft and much more,” he said.