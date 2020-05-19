Police search Labortouche bushland for missing man

Police yesterday searched an area of Labertouche bushland for answers to the suspicious disappearance of a Lakes Entrance man who detectives believe was murdered because of his strong links to the “drug community.”

Dalibor (Dale) Pantic, 38, was last seen alive on April 10 last year

Information provided to missing persons Squad detectives over the past 12 months led police to a “specific area” off Forest Rd yesterday where they hoped to find Mr Pantic’s vehicle, and possibly his body.

Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper urged community members, including people in the Labertouche area, to come forward with any information.

“I am firmly of the belief that people in Lakes Entrance, Sale and even in Labertouche, that know what happened to Dale or his car, can help us.

“It’s time to come forward…it’s not too late,” he said.

Det insp Stamper said the missing persons squad had worked closely with homicide over the past 12 months.

He said they believed Mr Pantic was murdered and the “most compelling theory” for his murder was his involvement in the Lakes Entrance and Sale drug scene.

He said they were not aware of Mr Pantic having any links to the Labertouche area other than through the drug scene.

Det insp Stamper said people in the Labertouche area or the wider “drug community” may have information that could assist.

Yesterday’s search involved mounted and motorcycle police, local police and the Remote Piloted Aircraft and Systems Unit (drones).

Det insp Stamper said Mr Pantic’s car was a key piece of information in their investigations.

“We were led here to this quite specific location…piecing that information together we believe his car has been dumped here.

“It’s quite a specific area at the top of Forest Rd,” he said.

The vehicle, a 2005 silver Ford Falcon sedan with registration 1NK 8BP, was the focus of yesterday’s search.