Mark to Michigan after accepting scholarship to punt at college

If you wanted to travel from the Ellinbank Recreation Reserve to Michigan State University, it would take you a little over 20 hours and see you cover almost 16,000km. That’s the journey Warragul local Mark Vassett will make in January, when he arrives at his new college in East Lansing, Michigan.

The Warragul local has been offered a position on the football team as a punter for Michigan State University, after training with Melbourne based punting academy, Prokick Australia.

Vassett said that he decided to look up the organisation that had helped a few other Gippsland players, including Dane Roy from Bunyip, make the change to the sport.

“I just sort of searched Prokick Australia online and then signed up. I put in my details and the coach rang me almost instantly,” he said.

“From there I went down the Sunday after that call for a tryout and assessment and I did pretty well, so I started working with them and my coaches from there,” he added.

Vassett is no stranger to the long kick. At 193cm, his towering frame and booming right foot has been a feature of his game since juniors. He also competed in the Carlton Draught Barrell Competition, showcasing his kicking prowess on a larger stage.

After joining the Ellinbank Football and Netball Club in 2011, Vassett found himself captaining the senior side just a year after he finished playing thirds, encouraged by his coach at the time to take on the role.Vassett said that captaining a senior side at just 19, gave him a big opportunity to further his leadership skills, which now, will translate onto the football field at Michigan State as a 24-year-old freshman.