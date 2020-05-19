Longwarry join “Spoonville” craze during COVID-19 pandemic

Longwarry has joined the international “Spoonville” craze to spread joy, inspire creativity and bring the community together during COVID-19.

Junelle Wilson gained the Spoonville idea from friends in Scotland and the UK, and now Longwarry is home to one of seven sites across the globe.

Junelle and her three sons, Van, Nyah and Jude, have created five or six “spoony people” for their Spoonville site in Bennett St. After drawing the attention of other community members, they have been blown away as the number has grown to more than 40 spoony people.

“It’s a bit crazy,” said Junelle. “It’s been really lovely to see and see it grow.”

The family has even been interviewed on Scottish radio as the concept originated in Scotland. Junelle is originally from Scotland.

The idea behind the craze is that while people are currently unable to get out and meet their friends, or even make new friends, the “spoony people” can.

All people, whether young or old, are encouraged to get creative, make a spoony person and join Longwarry’s Spoonville.

Junelle said, like the bear hunt and rainbows, it was lovely to see the community creating positivity which could be enjoyed during family walks.

Whilst acknowledging lots of ups and downs during isolation, Junelle said there are many lovely little memories to look back on, such as Spoonville.

Longwarry’s Spoonville is currently on Facebook’s “Spoonville International” page.