84-year-olds tie the knot

When Tom Simpson broke his arm some 11 years ago he had no idea it would start a chain of events that would end 84 years of bachelorhood.

Just a few weeks ago, on April 29, he and Lilah Matchett, also 84, said “I do” to become the first residents of Baptcare Abbey Gardens aged care community at Warragul to “tie the knot”.

And despite the lockdown due to coronavirus – only five people were able attend the ceremony – the other 121 residents at Abbey Gardens got involved watching it on television screens in their rooms and then giving rousing cheers to the newlyweds after they were bundled into wheelchairs and taken on a tour around the corridors of the complex.

The bridal party didn’t have far to travel, either.

Bridesmaid Joy Canobie, Lilah’s sister, is also a resident as is best man John Davies, who Tom says has a family connection through marriage.

They witnessed the couple take their vows in front of Abbey Gardens chaplain Asher Kirby.

When The Gazette spoke with Tom and Lilah last week – by telephone because of continuing lockdown restrictions – they were still giggling newlyweds.

Tom (giggling) said he “popped the question” only a couple of weeks before the big day that would end his bachelor days.

An equally giggling Lilah was quick to say she wasted no time giving her answer.

Almost as excited were fellow residents when they heard news of the upcoming nuptials.

And staff, equally thrilled, immediately swung into action to plan for the big day.

Lifestyle and volunteer co-ordinator Heather Cupples, said staff made sure the café/lifestyle area of the building was appropriately beautifully decorated for the occasion.

But back to the story of the broken arm.

Tom and Lilah had often bumped into each other and exchanged greetings at Little Tea Cups café on visits to Warragul.

When Bachelor Tom, still living on the farm near Willow Grove, turned up one day with a broken arm it was apparent to Lilah he would be unable to adequately look after himself.

He was “a nice man,” Lilah said, so she offered him a spare room at her Trafalgar house for a few months until the arm mended.