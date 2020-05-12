Warragul local stars on television show “How to Stay Married”

Warragul’s own Vivien Turner is bringing smiles and entertainment to Australians with a starring role on television show “How to Stay Married”.

The eight-year-old plays the role of cheeky Chloe Butler alongside Lisa McCune and Peter Helliar.

Series two of “How to Stay Married” launched on Network 10 last week with the second episode to appear on our screens tonight.

Vivien, a grade three student at Nilma Primary School, started filming this current series back in August and wrapped in October.

Her favourite part of the series was dressing up as a clown during episode six.

Although jealous at her time off school, Vivien said her friends think her being on television was great.

“They sometimes say little lines back at you.”

Vivien first auditioned for the role of Chloe ahead of series one through talent agency MP Talent. The agency is run by former Drouin High School student Miriam Perry (nee Allen).

“I always quite liked doing acting sort of things. I like to play dress ups sometimes,” said Vivien.

Across the two seasons, Vivien said the most enjoyable part of acting was getting to meet and spend time with the cast and crew, including Willow Ryan-Fuller who plays her older sister Sophie as well as Lisa McCune and Peter Helliar who play her parents.

Behind the scenes, Vivien said Peter was a funny guy and Lisa was “like a mum to me when we are on set”.

Asked the trickiest part of acting, Vivien said “sometimes it’s tricky not to laugh”.

“Sometimes Peter is being silly,” she added.

Vivien is looking forward to the show bringing smiles to people’s faces as many stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Before taking up acting, Vivien hadn’t watched much television but had been to see stage shows. “Aladdin” was her favourite.